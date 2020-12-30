Vivo X60, X60 Pro launched, bring Exynos 1080 SoC, ZEISS cameras and more

Highlights Vivo X60 series has been launched by the company.

The X60 series is powered by the Exynos 1080 SoC.

The X60 Pro gets a quad camera set-up at the back.

After weeks of leaks and rumours, Vivo has finally launched its latest flagships, the Vivo X60 and the X60 Pro in its home country China. Vivo has announced that the phones will come with AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates, premium designs, in-display fingerprint scanners, and will come running Samsung's new Exynos 1080 5G chipset built on the 5nm architecture.

Additionally, the phones also bring a powerful camera set-up for which Vivo has also partnered with ZEISS optics. There's also a decently sized battery with fast charging.

Vivo X60 series: Pricing and availability

The Vivo X60 has been launched in two variants, with the phone available in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants. The price of these has been set at CNY 3,498 and CNY 3,798 respectively. The Vivo X60 Pro on the other hand is slightly more expensive and comes in 12GB/256GB variant which is priced at CNY 4498. The devices will be be available for pre-order in China with sales starting from January 8, 2021.

Vivo X60 series: Specifications

Of the two, the Vivo X60 Pro is the more powerful of the two phones with the device coming with a 6.56-inch AMOLED display capable of FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone's display also comes with a punch-hole, support for HDR10+, and DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Moving on to the hardware inside, the handset offers a 5nm Exynos 1080 SoC paired with 12GB LPPRD4x RAM + 256GB UFS 3.1 storage onboard. For the operating system, this hardware has been paired with the OriginOS based on Android 11 out of the box.

As for the cameras, the Vivo X60 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup, which consists of 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor, 8-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 13-megapixel portrait lens with 50mm focal length. Vivo has also announced that the set-up will come with support for the second-gen micro-gimbal OIS technology. For selfies, we have a 32-megapixel snapper for selfies. Lights on the device are kept on by a 4,300mAh battery. The smartphone supports 33W fast charging solution.

As for the Vivo X60, there are a few changes, but by and large the spec sheet remains the same. This is because the handset comes with a same size 120Hz refresh rate display, the same Exynos 1080 SoC, 32-megapixel selfie camera. But the changes start to emerge when you get to the rear set-up with the X60 getting a triple camera setup and no telephoto lens at the back. But the device gets the same 4,300mAh battery as opposed to 4,200mAh battery on Vivo X60 Pro.