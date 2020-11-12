Vivo X60, X60 Pro live images, price leak online, tipped to be powered by Exynos 1080 SoC

Highlights Vivo X60 series has been leaked online ahead of launch.

The phones could be launched with an Exynos 1080 SoC.

The X60 series could come with Vivo's Origin OS.

It appears that Vivo is closer than ever to launching its upcoming X60 series of flagships. Although the company hasn't confirmed anything yet, speculation is rife that the X60, X60s 5G and X60 Pro could be launched on November 18 alongside the launch of its next operating system, Origin OS which is based on Android 11.

And now, to give more credibility to these speculations, live images of the X60 and X60 Pro have leaked online showing of the design of the device. The leaked images also show that the phone will come running the company's new OS, leading us to believe the phones could actually be launched on November 18.

In the leaked live images, the X60 phones are shown to come with a flat display and centered punch-hole selfie cam. There is also an orange accented power button on the right-hand side of the frame. The X60 Pro also appears to follow the premium design language we saw last year on the X50, with the leaked image of the X60 Pro showing a curved display.

Apart from this, there's little that the leak reveals about the phones. However, we have heard rumours in the past that it is likely for the device to be powered by Samsung's upcoming Exynos 1080 SoC.

As an upgrade to the Vivo X50 series, the X60 would focus heavily on-camera performance, and have quad rear cameras that would again be sat on a gimbal mechanism. Other specifications of the X60 are also unknown, but because it is also expected to feature a sleek design, the expectation is that it won't feature a big battery.

For now, we can only wait for more information about the device, however, if the phone does indeed launch in this month, the wait may not be too long as we should start getting more details about the device in the coming days.

According to a post by a known tipster on Weibo, Samsung will announce the Exynos 1080 processor at an event in China very soon. And soon after, the chipset will appear in a Chinese smartphone first and there are reports it will be one from Vivo -- likely the X60 series. Reports have said that the Vivo X60 phones with Exynos 1080 will also come with fast charging speeds of 33W. Another report has claimed to reveal the price of the Vivo X60 series, with the Vivo X60 said to start retail at Yuan 3500 in China at the time of its launch.