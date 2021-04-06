Vivo X70 Pro+ may launch with Snapdragon 888 SoC, upgraded cameras in June this year

Highlights Vivo X70 Pro+ may launch in June 2021.

A Snapdragon 888 chipset may power it.

It is also expected to ship with a bigger primary sensor.

Vivo recently unveiled its flagship X60 series, which came with ZEISS optics and an upgraded gimbal stabilisation system. Now leaks have appeared around the Vivo X70 Pro+, which is expected to be the brand's next flagship smartphone. According to a leak coming from Weibo, the Vivo X70 Pro+ is in the works.

The leak further hints that the device may ship Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC, a bigger sensor for the primary camera and a bigger battery. Besides this, the leaker also said that the smartphone would go official in June this year. Considering, that the Vivo X60 series was first unveiled in China, we can expect the X70 Pro+ to launch first in home country as well.

The Vivo X70 Pro+ is expected to ship with Samsung's E4 luminous panel that has been used on Xiaomi's flagship Mi 11 and Redmi K40 series. This material saves a lot of power while bringing better contrast, brightness levels and accuracy to the display. Like the Vivo X60 Pro+, it should be an FHD+ display with 120Hz high refresh rate support.

According to the leak, the smartphone may feature a bigger sensor than 1/1.28-inches. Just a reminder, the Vivo X60 Pro+ came with a 50MP 1/1.31-inch sensor. More like the Vivo X60 lineup, the upcoming X70 Pro+ will have support for ZEISS optics. Currently, there's no information about the camera specs, and we will keep you posted if there's an update.

As mentioned before, the Vivo X70 Pro+ is expected to ship with the same processor which powered the X60 Pro+, i.e. Snapdragon 888. For your information, this is an octa-core chipset built on a 5nm manufacturing. It is clocked at 2.84 GHz and brings support for all 5G and WiFi 6 bands.

Further, the leak suggests that the smartphone will be powered by a 4500mAh battery which is bigger than the 4200mAh battery that came with the Vivo X60 Pro+. This battery may be topped by a 66W fast charger that will ship with the box.

Finally, the Vivo X70 Pro+ is expected to see an upgrade in the speaker setup. It is tipped to feature a stereo speaker setup, unlike the Vivo X60 Pro+'s mono speaker.

The smartphone is expected to make a way in June this year. However, there's no official confirmation around this, so we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt.