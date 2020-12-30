Vivo Y20 (2021) launched, brings Helio P35 SoC, 5000mAh battery and more

Highlights Vivo Y20 (2021) has been launched by the company.

The new Vivo phone comes with a Helio P35 SoC.

The Y20 (2021) is powered by a 5000mAh battery.

Vivo has gone ahead and launched a new smartphone, Vivo Y20 (2021) in Malaysia. The phone is the company's latest offering and has been launched in Malaysia for now. The Vivo Y20 (2021) comes with a tall aspect ratio screen, and also a 13-megapixel triple camera system, and a big battery.

The Vivo Y20 (2021) is a relatively lightweight and manageable phone with dimensions of 164.41x76.32x8.41mm and weight of 192 grams. The phone comes with a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen that offers an HD+ resolution of 720x1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also hides an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Talking about the cameras, the phone also comes with a vertical triple camera system which is placed on the back of the smartphone. The set-up brings with itself a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel bokeh camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens, and an LED flash.

Talking about the hardware, the Vivo Y20 (2021) is comes hiding a Helio P35 chipset underneath the hood. The chipset here is sat next to 4GB of RAM and expandable storage. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports only 10W charging. The handset boots to FunTouch OS flavored Android 10 OS.

The Y20 (2021) offers expandable 64GB storage which can be added to using a microSD card. The phone also brings a dual SIM slot, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, microUSB, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a 3.5mm audio port.

Vivo Y20 (2021) comes with a price tag of RM 599. The device is available in two colors such as Dawn White and Nebula Blue. While there is no word on the availability of the phone in markets in India yet, the belief is it could make way to our shores in the coming weeks. If and when it comes to India, the phone is expected to be an affordable offering with possibly a few tweaks as well. However, for now, we can't really speculate on what these changes could be. However, as we mentioned above, with a likely launch in India a few weeks from now, we should start getting more information about the Indian variant of the device in the coming days.