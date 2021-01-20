Vivo Y31 launched in India with 48MP triple cameras, 5000mAh battery and more

Highlights Vivo Y31 has been launched in India.

The Y31 comes with a 48-megapixel camera set-up.

The Y31 features a big 6.58-inch Full HD+ display.

Vivo has launched a new phone in India, the Y31. The phone has been launched as the company's latest affordable offering which brings with itself an interesting spec sheet and also a rich feature set.

Vivo has launched the phone at a price of Rs 16,490 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant. This variant which offers expandable storage up to 1TB is available for purchase in two colour options Racing black and Ocean Blue on Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and across all partner retail stores.

Vivo Y31: Specifications

As far as the specifications of the Vivo Y31 are concerned, the phone comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display. Underneath the display, we have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 SoC for handling applications and games. Apart from being powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6-series processor, the phone also comes with the latest Funtouch OS 11 which is based on Android 11 for providing the latest Android experience to the consumers.

The highlight of the Vivo Y31 is its 48-megapixel AI Triple rear camera setup which helps users capture rich details. The device also has a 2-megapixel Bokeh camera and a Super Night Mode for the rear camera for a multi-frame noise reduction algorithm to reduce the noise in your photos.

Vivo Y31 also uses Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technology in the rear camera which crops and aligns individual frames, which is further supported by an algorithm that automatically corrects for unstable movements delivering Ultra Stable Videos. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel camera for brilliantly clear selfies.

The phone also comes with a massive 5000mAh battery pack which can be charged real quick using an 18W fast charging solution. The phone also offers a host of connectivity options including WiFi and Bluetooth.