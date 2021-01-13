Vivo Y31s launched as world's first Snapdragon 480 SoC smartphone

Highlights Vivo has launched the Y31s smartphone.

The phone comes with a dual camera set-up.

The Y31s is powered by a 5000mAh battery.

Vivo has been on a bit of a launch spree over the last few days. And now the phone maker has now added to the list by launching the world's first smartphone with a Snapdragon 480 SoC. The phone in question is the Vivo Y31s which comes with a notch and dual camera set-up at the back.

Vivo has launched the phone in two variants which are further available in three colour options. The phone, for now, has been launched in China, with the company yet to reveal a global release date for the device.

Vivo has launched the Y31s as an affordable offering, with the price of the phone also influencing the design of the device. The phone as such appears to be a budget-friendly device with slightly thick bezels on the top and bottom. The Vivo Y31s also comes with 5G connectivity because of the presence of the Snapdragon 480 SoC.

Vivo Y31s: Specifications

The Vivo Y31s brings with itself a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) panel that promises fast refresh rates of 90Hz. The phone also flaunts a 90.61 percent screen-to-body ratio. As mentioned above, the device comes with the all-new Snapdragon 480 octa-core SoC which also uses the Adreno 619 GPU. This has been paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS2.1 storage.

For cameras, the Vivo Y31s offers a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens sat next to a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The device also offers an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens for selfies.

Apart from this, the device brings a host of connectivity options including 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 and GPS. The Vivo Y31s also offers a range of sensors on board including a gravity sensor and ambient light sensor among others. The lights on the phone are kept on by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.