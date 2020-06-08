Vivo Y50 launched in India with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 665 SoC

Highlights Vivo Y50 has been launched in India

The Y50 comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage

The phone has been priced at Rs 17,990

Vivo has announced the launch of the all-new Vivo Y50 in India. It has been announced in a single variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storange and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The phone will be available for Rs 17,990, and will be up for purchase on Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata CLiQ, and across all partner retail stores.

The Vivo Y50 comes with a 6.53-inch iView display and offers a 90.7 per cent screen to body ratio and packs a massive 5,000mAh battery. The phone comes with a super wide-angle quad camera and a 13-megapixel main camera. The super-wide camera is 8-megapixel in size sat next to a 2-megapixel bokeh camera and 2-megapixel macro camera.

At the front, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel camera for great selfie experience. The super night feature in Y50 can capture brighter and breathtaking images, even in the dark light.

Commenting on the launch of Y50, Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said, "The addition of Y50 in Vivo's youthful Y series portfolio is a testimony of our commitment to offer consumers with a wide spectrum of products with innovative features that meets their specific requirements across different price brackets. The Y50 caters to the increasing expectations of our consumers who are on a constant look-out for a device with a bigger battery, bigger display and great cameras, all at an affordable price point thus, giving "More Power To You!"

Vivo Y50 comes with Funtouch OS 10 (based on Android 10). The latest OS features Ambient Light and dynamic animations when you put in a USB cable and turn on/off the screen. It transforms your smartphone into a more personalised experience. The phone comes with a Super Night algorithm to reduce noise and mitigate overly lit spots. With the improved night mode, Y50 enables you to capture radiant evening pictures and magical night scenes.

Talking about the cameras, the main 13-megapixel camera has been paired with an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle camera that offers a 120-degree field of view to capture broader landscapes and larger groups of people. The 2-megapixel macro camera brings a 4cm focus. The phone also gets a 2-megapixel Bokeh camera.