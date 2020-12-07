Vivo Y51 with 1080p screen, 48MP triple cameras launched

Highlights Vivo has launched a new mid-ranger called Y51 in India.

Vivo Y51 comes with a 48MP triple camera setup on the back.

The Vivo Y51 brings a 1080p screen with a waterdrop style.

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India called the Y51. The all-new Vivo Y51 brings features such as a 1080p display, triple cameras on the back, and a premium design that is reminiscent of Vivo V50 series. The smartphone goes up against rivals such as Realme 6i, Redmi Note 9, and Oppo A52. Vivo has lately been on a spree of launching smartphones in India and this new Y-series is going to be one of them. Vivo also claims the Y51 is made in India at the company's Greater Noida facility.

The Vivo Y series is aimed at people who have a budget constraint but need maximum features on their phones. Since the sub-Rs 15,000 market is brimming with some good options, it becomes hard for companies to make their products stand out. Which is why it becomes important for companies to go after one feature that will do that, for example, the 48MP camera on the back. But the Vivo Y51 is about things beyond this specification.

Vivo Y51 Price in India

The Vivo Y51 comes at a price of Rs 17,990 for the single RAM and storage version. It comes in Crystal Symphony and Titanium Sapphire. It will be available to buy with several payment options, such as Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, and HDB Financial Services among others.

Vivo Y51 Specifications

Vivo Y51 is a mid-range smartphone that comes with Android 10 software with the company's Funtouch OS. It comes with a 6.47-inch 1080p iView display, however, without a 90Hz refresh rate. This might be the only deal-breaker for some people. Moreover, you get a 90Hz display on smartphones such as Realme 6i, Realme 6, and Realme 7i. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 series processor, which Vivo has not specified. It could be either the Snapdragon 660 or the Snapdragon 665 processor because these two are quite common for this price category.

The Vivo Y51 brings 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, along with support for microSD card for up to 1TB. The smartphone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For photography, the Vivo Y51 features a triple camera setup on the back, including a 48MP main sensor. There is a wide-angle camera, as available inside the setup, as well. For selfies, the Vivo Y51 comes with a 16MP front camera, along with Aura Screen Light features. Powering the Vivo Y51 is a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Vivo claims the battery can provide up to 14.3 hours of online movie streaming in HD quality on a single charge. There is a triple-slot tray on the smartphone, as well.

Commenting on the launch, Nipun Marya, Director of Brand Strategy, Vivo India said, "Vivo's youthful Y series is known for offering a comprehensive range of products designed to meet the demands of our consumers. With Vivo Y51, we are taking a step further in our customer-centric approach to offer the 'best of everything' from 18W Fast Charge to 5000mAh long-lasting battery and a 48MP AI Triple Rear Camera. The Y-series line-up reiterates Vivo's efforts to make technology accessible with leading camera capabilities, premium design and seamless experience to the consumers."