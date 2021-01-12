Vivo Y51A launched in India, brings 48MP triple cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC and more

Highlights Vivo has launched the Y51A in India.

The Y51A comes with triple cameras at the back.

The Y51A offers Snapdragon 662 SoC.

Vivo has quietly launched another smartphone in India. The phone maker has launched a toned-down version of its popular Vivo Y51 smartphone in the country. Almost identical to the Y51, the Y51A crucially differs from the former when it comes to the chipset -- the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.

Apart from this, it offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Considering that it has only been weeks since the launch of the Y51, it is interesting that Vivo has already launched a new phone so early with similar specs.

Vivo Y51A has been launched in India at a price of Rs 17,990 for the single 8GB RAM+128GB storage model. The company has said the device will be available in Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony colour options, with the Y51A available for purchase on Vivo India e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, TataCliq, and across all partner retail stores.

As part of the launch offers, Vivo is also extending a Rs 1,000 cashback from HDFC Bank along with zero down payment schemes from Bajaj Finserv, Home Credit, IDFC First Bank, HDB Credit, and ICICI Bank.

Vivo Y51A: Specifications

As far as the Vivo Y51A is concerned, the phone comes with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display which offers no fast refresh rates. Under the hood, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC chipset. This has been paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage -- which can be expanded further via a dedicated microSD card (up to 1TB).

For cameras, there's a triple camera setup on the back with a primary 48-megapixel lens with f/1.79 lens. This has been sat next to an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel lens with f/2.4 aperture.

These lenses working in tandem with the phone's camera software offer rear camera modes like Portrait, Photo, Video, Panorama, Live Photo, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, DOC, Super Night Mode, and AI 48MP. For the front camera, the Vivo Y51A has a 16-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

For connectivity, the Vivo Y51A gets support for 4G (dual-SIM), dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GNSS (GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo), 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. It comes using Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. Keeping the lights on is a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.