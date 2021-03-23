Vivo Y72 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 64-megapixel camera launched

Highlights Vivo Y72 launched in Thailand.

It features Mediateks Dimensity 700 SoC.

It sports a 64-megapixel triple camera setup.

Vivo has launched a new midrange 5G smartphone in Thailand dubbed as Vivo Y72 5G. It is powered by Mediatek's Dimensity 700 SoC, a 64-megapixel triple camera setup and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Moreover, the smartphone is made available in two colour options, namely Graphite Black and Dream glow.

The Vivo Y72 5G features a matte finish rear panel that houses a rectangular camera module. The rest of the panel is clean, with a Vivo branding on the left-hand side of the panel. On the front, the device gets a dew-drop notch display with minimal bezels around. It also receives a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

As far as the Vivo Y72 5G specs are concerned, the smartphone sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel. Like mentioned before, the smartphone is powered by Mediatek's Dimensity 700 SoC. For your information, it is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.2GHz. Further, the chipset is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

In terms of cameras, the Vivo Y72 5G features a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. One the front, the smartphone gets a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.

The Vivo Y72 5G brings features like Ultra Game mode and Multi-turbo that will improve performance while gaming or executing day-to-day tasks. Apart from this, the device gets Super Linear speakers with Speaker Boost 3.0 technology to improve speaker output.

It will have support for 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-Type C and a 3.5mm jack in terms of connectivity.

The Vivo Y72 5G is slated to go for sale on March 31 at THB 9999, which converts to Rs 23,000 roughly. As of now, there's no word on global or Indian launch, we will keep you posted once there's any confirmation.