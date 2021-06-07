Vivo Y73 teased ahead of launch, complete specs leaked online

Highlights New teasers by Vivo show the rear panel of the upcoming Y73.

Leaks online already hint at the device's full specifications, including details on the triple-camera setup at the back.

Vivo Y73 might be launched close to a Rs 25,000 price point.

Vivo Y73 has been confirmed to launch in India as the company's next budget smartphone. An official teaser of the device was released by Vivo recently, and it dropped some hints at what we can expect of the smartphone. The company also announced an unboxing of the device on June 10 with Sara Ali Khan, though much of its specifications have already leaked online.

The official teaser released over the weekend showed us the back panel of the Vivo Y73. As was speculated earlier, the smartphone can be seen sporting a triple-camera set up in a triangular formation, just as the one on the Vivo V21.

The camera setup on the Vivo Y73 includes a large sensor on the top accompanied by two small sensors placed below it. Much like the V21, the camera bump extends to below the lenses and displays the megapixel count of the primary lens, which is speculated to be 64-megapixel. Previous leaks have hinted that the other two lenses will be a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

As for the design on the rear panel, Vivo Y73 will come with a colourful, abstract pattern on the back with a reflective mirror finish to it. The power and volume buttons can be seen on the phone's right edge. At the front is a display surrounded by a slim bezel and a waterdrop selfie camera at the top. The selfie shooter is rumoured to have a 16-megapixel lens.

The Vivo Y73 can be seen sporting a minimal thickness. Considering that Vivo launched the V21 as its slimmest device yet, the Y73 might be the company's attempt to introduce a similar form factor in a budget.

Vivo Y73 rumoured specifications

As per an earlier leak by MySmartPrice and Twitter user HeyItsYogesh, the upcoming Vivo Y73 will come with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) resolution. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio P95 SoC and will run Vivo's Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. Memory on the device will include 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Vivo Y73 will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery that will support 33W fast charging. There will be USB Type-C connectivity as well as a 3.5 mm audio jack.

It is expected that Vivo will launch the Y73 in India on June 10. The company might price the device somewhere between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 price range. As can be seen in the teasers to date, the Y73 will come in two colour options - Blue and Black.