Vloggers cannot carry drones on Indian flights

Highlights Drones cannot be carried in cabin luggage on flights in India, as per latest order.

The restriction on carrying drones has been imposed over cyber security concerns.

Such restrictions can certainly be challenging for digital content creators.

The modern-day vloggers use cameras of different kinds to shoot their content. Most digital content creators, especially travelers, in India or outside will be seen carrying heavy camera bags to store their devices. This may include DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, action actions or even drones to capture cinematic shots.

As per the latest order by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), drones cannot be carried in cabin luggage on flights in India. According to BCAS, which is the regulatory authority for civil aviation security in India, drones now fall under "restricted items" category. Tellingly, restricted items on flights include sharp objects such as knives and scissors, and ammunition among other things.

The restriction on carrying drones as part of cabin luggage has been imposed over cyber security concerns. The order came in response to a clarification sought by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), as reported by MediaNama.

The order issued by BCAS states, "The issue has been examined in the light of extant rules and clarification provided by Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Accordingly, the Competent Authority has directed that Drone/ Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS)/ Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS)/ Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) fall under the category of restricted items, hence, cannot be carried in cabin baggage."

Similar to other cameras, drones are powered by batteries. And for now, we know that drones are not allowed as part of cabin luggage on Indian flights. It is still unclear if a person can carry the device and batteries separately and divide it into checked-in luggage and cabin luggage respectively. For instance, a power bank is allowed to be carried as part of cabin luggage, but not as part of checked-in luggage.

Many countries have different sets of civil aviation security rules that one should follow. But in recent times, when vlogging has become one of the legit professions that many pursue, restrictions like not carrying a drone on a plane could certainly be challenging for some.