Vodafone discontinues Rs 649 postpaid plan for iPhone users

Telecom giant Vodafone is altering it's tariff plans on a daily basis and recently they discontinued a postpaid plan which was exclusively available to iPhone users.

The 649 iPhone Forever plan, which was introduced in February 2019, has been discontinued by Vodafone. The company, however, did not reveal the reason behind removing the plan. It currently has three hot selling postpaid plans including Rs 399, Rs 499 and Rs 999.

The 649 iPhone Forever was the most-favoured plan in the range of Vodafone's RED range of plans. The plan offered unlimited calling facility to all networks with 90GB of data, which also had a carry forward facility up to 200GB and 100 SMSs per day. As per a report published in Telecom Talk, the existing users of 649 plan will have to migrate to some other plan after months to avail postpaid services. There has been no official confirmation from Vodafone about the same.

Among the three existing postpaid plans of Vodafone, the entry-level postpaid plan is priced at Rs 399. The plan comes with unlimited calling to all networks, 40 GB monthly data and the user can also carry forward 200 GB data to the next billing cycle. The plan also comes with added benefit of worth Rs 2497.

Apart from the 399 plan, the Vodafone also has a Rs 499 postpaid plan, which comes with 75GB monthly data along with the option of carrying forward 200 GB data in the next billing cycle for the users. It also has unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMSes per day. Along with the usual benefits, the plan also offers Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999.

Another most favoured plan is Rs 999 REDX postpaid plan which has unlimited calling facility along with unlimited data. However, the most beneficial thing about the Rs 999 plan is the free subscription of Netflix as well as the Amazon Prime for one year. It also includes Airport lounge access.

So if you are not a prepaid user and have a little more money to spend, you should totally opt for the Rs 999 REDx postpaid plan. The Amazon Prime Membership that costs 999 per year and the Netflix subscription plan that costs 499 to 899 per month, is available with the Rs 999 plan without any extra charges.