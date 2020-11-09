Vodafone Idea data packs for postpaid users start at Rs 100 with up to 50GB data

Highlights Vi postpaid data pack start at Rs 100 and offer 20GB data to users.

Another Vi postpaid data pack is worth Rs 200 and offer 50GB data to users.

The company has many more postpaid plans for the benefit of users.

Vodafone Idea, or Vi, has several exciting data plans to attract the attention of users. This time, the company has come up with some additional benefits for postpaid plan users. If there are users who consume all the allotted data provided with a particular postpaid plan, then the company has come up with a couple of Data Packs that may interest you. Similar to Bharti Airtel, the Vi postpaid users can avail up to 50GB data benfit on data packs worth Rs 100 and Rs 200.

Rs 100 Data Pack for Vi Postpaid Users

First noted by TelecomTalk, the data pack which is worth Rs 100 offers a user 20GB of data benefit on top of the existing postpaid plan's data benefit.

Rs 200 Data Pack for Vi Postpaid Users

Another postpaid data pack is priced at Rs 200 and offers a user 50GB of data benefit. Whereas, the data packs of Bharti Airtel flaunt 15GB and 35GB data benefits for Rs 100 and for Rs 200 respectively.

To activate or deactivate the newly launched Vi Data Packs, users need to call up the call centre. Also note, if a user consumes the allotted monthly data, the company will start charging Rs 20 per GB after the free data consumption.

In general, Vodafone Idea has many more postpaid plans for the benefit of users. One of them is priced at Rs 699 and known as the Vi Entertainment Plus postpaid plan. The plan comes with unlimited data benefit, actually capped at 150GB data similar to Vi REDX postpaid plan.

The Vi Entertainment Plus postpaid plan also provides a user free voice calling to any network within India along with 100 SMS/month, Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999, Vi Movies and TV Subscription, up to Rs 200 off on Zomato food orders and Rs 125 MPL Cash.

After the Vi Entertainment Plus plan, next is Vi VIP RED X postpaid plan at Rs 1099. The plan comes with unlimited data benefits and 100 SMS/month. Additional benefits include one year of Netflix on your TV & Mobile worth Rs 5988 per, one year membership to Amazon Prime worth Rs 999, calling benefits for both within India and international, Vi Movies and TV Subscription, up to Rs 200 off on Zomato food orders and Rs 125 Bonus Cash.