Vodafone Idea discontinues double data offer in 8 circles, extends validity of pre-paid plans till May 3

Vodafone introduced the double data benefits offer on selected prepaid plans last month but now it has retracted the plan in selected cities. As per the latest reports, Vodafone is now offering the double data benefits plan only in 14 circles in place of 22 circles. This means that Vodafone has discontinued the plan in 8 circles. The new plan by Vodafone was beneficial for people sitting under lockdown as internet consumption has increased by many folds.

Vodafone's double data benefit plan was offered on prepaid plans including Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599. Under the new scheme offered by the telecom giant, the prepaid plans offering 1.5GB per day offered an additional 1.5GB per day, which made it 3GB per day. The offer, however, is no longer available in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa, North East, Punjab, and UP West. The offer was earlier available in 22 cities.

It was a good deal for people using 1.5GB per day data plans as the new plan doubled the benefits at no extra cost. For instance, the Rs 249 plan offers 1.5GB per day and has a validity of 28 days. It also comes with unlimited calling and 100SMSes per day. The Rs. 399 plan offers the same benefits but has a validity of 56 days and the Rs. 599 plan is valid for 84 days. All three plans offered 3GB data per day under Vodafone's double data benefit plan. The changes were visible on Vodafone India's official website. The plan is still available for Delhi NCR users so recharge your number with any one of them if you haven't already.

On another note, Vodafone and other telecom giants such as Bharti Airtel had extended the validity of prepaid mobiles accounts of low-income customers till May 3. Reliance Jio too have introduced a similar plan for customers who will not be able to recharge their numbers during a lockdown. The decision was taken in line with TRAI's order to extend the validity of prepaid plans. Earlier, the telecom giants had extended the plan till April 17 but the lockdown wasn't lifted, it was extended till May 3.

"In order to ensure that consumers stay connected during this extended lockdown, we are extending the incoming service validity of 90 mn consumers till May 3rd. This would effectively mean that these consumers can use their phones for receiving incoming calls unhindered," Avneesh Khosla, Marketing Director, Vodafone Idea had said in a statement.