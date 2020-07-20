Vodafone Idea introduces eSIM for RED customers with iPhones: Here's how to activate the service

Highlights Vodafone Idea has launched eSIM services for postpaid customers.

As of now the service is available in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat circles.

As of now, the Apple iPhone customers are eligible to avail the eSIM service.

Vodafone Idea has launched eSIM services for postpaid users with Apple iPhones for now. The service will soon be made available to other devices as well.

According to Vodafone, eSIM stands for "Embedded Subscriber Identity Module" that is embedded inside a device. It is a digital SIM that allows users to use a Vodafone postpaid number without using a physical SIM. The benefits of the e-SIM as noted by Vodafone are that users will be able to use dual SIM on their eSIM enabled phones. Moreover, it saves users from the hassle of physically entering or removing SIM cards since their eSIM will be embedded in the device.

All changes will be done remotely by the mobile operator on the eSIM.

Who is eligible for an eSIM? Vodafone postpaid customers having eSIM compatible devices which are Apple smartphones including iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone XR will be able to activate the service. Users should upgrade to the latest software version on these eligible handsets and make it eSIM ready.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold will soon be eligible to avail the service, Vodafone said. The service is currently available for Vodafone RED customers in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat circles and is likely to expand.

To activate the eSIM, eligible users must follow these steps:

--To start the process, SMS eSIM < space> registered email ID to 199.

--For a valid email ID, users will receive a confirmation SMS. Users should reply with ESIMY to confirm the eSIM change request. In case of invalid email id, users will receive an SMS from 199, to start the process again with the correct email id.

--After they get a confirmation SMS, users will receive another SMS from 199 asking to provide consent over a call.

--After providing the user's consent on the call, users will receive a final SMS regarding the QR Code which they will receive on your registered email id.

--Users should scan the QR Code received on their registered email id.

Users must note that it will take around two hours for an eSIM to get activated.

Users should make sure that the phone is connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data and then follow these steps:

--Go to Settings > Select Mobile Data > Click on Add Data Plan

--Users should Scan QR code received on mail.

--Finally, users should follow the prompts on the phone.