Vodafone Idea introduces Rs 819 prepaid plan with 2GB daily data for 84 days

Highlights Vodafone Idea has launched a new prepaid plan at Rs 819 that offers 2GB daily data.

The plan has a validity of 84 days and offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS.

The plan is similar to the Rs 699 prepaid plan that offers double data with other benefits remaining the same.

Vodafone Idea has introduced a prepaid plan at Rs 819 which offers 2GB daily data with a pack validity of 84 days. The plan is listed on the Vodafone website and is currently available in Delhi Circle. The plan can come in handy for users because of its long validity and benefits like unlimited calling. Let's look at this plan in detail.

Vodafone Idea Rs 819 prepaid plan: The Vodafone Idea Rs 819 prepaid plan offers 2GB daily data with unlimited local and STD calls. The plan also offers free 100 local and national SMS per day. The pack validity for this plan is 84 days. The plan comes with a complimentary Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999. First noted by Only tech, the prepaid plan also offers one year extended warranty.

The Rs 819 plan is similar to the Rs 699 prepaid plan with the only difference being that the Rs 699 Vodafone Idea prepaid plan offers double data for a limited period which means it is offering 2+2 equals to 4GB data with rest of the benefits remaining the same as the Rs 819 plan. Other prepaid plans offering double data come for Rs 299 for 28 days and Rs 449 for 56 days.

Vodafone Idea family and individual postpaid plans: Vodafone Idea has recently brought in two postpaid plans for its users. Earlier this week, it introduced Red Together M and RED Max plans priced at Rs 899 and Rs 699 respectively. The Red Together M plan focuses on families a primary subscriber can have up to 4 connections and can pay under one bill. The plan is designed in such a way that the primary user will get 70GB data and the remaining secondary users will get 30GB data. Primary users get a rollover data of 200GB whereas secondary users get a data rollover of 50GB.

Vodafone Red Max is an individual plan. This postpaid plan is designed for individual users and comes at Rs 699. The plan can come in handy for data-heavy users as it offers unlimited data and unlimited calling. The OTT benefits for these plans include unlimited calling benefits. Users will also get 100 SMS per month. Moreover, customers will get OTT benefits like a free subscription to Amazon Prime for one year (only for primary users), Vodafone Play, and Zee5 premium.