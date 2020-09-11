Vodafone Idea launches new Vi Callertunes app, plans start from Rs 49

Highlights Vodafone Idea has launched an app dedicated for callertunes called Vi Callertunes.

The app is available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The Vi Callertunes plans come at Rs 49, Rs 69, Rs 99 and Rs 249.

Vodafone Idea finished its rebranding as Vi earlier this week. The company has launched an app that specifically gives caller tunes. The Vi Callertunes app is available for both Android and iPhone users through Apple App Store and Google Play Store. According to Vodafone Idea, the Profile Tunes in Vi Callertunes app lets users set FREE Status Tones to subscribers. It also lets users set a song as their current status with their name. The app is exclusive for Vi subscribers, for both prepaid and postpaid customers. The plans start at Rs 49 and were first noted by Telecom Talk.

Vi Callertunes plans are as follows:

Vi callertunes Rs 49 plan: The Rs 49 caller tune plan offers 50 caller tunes free for four weeks for prepaid users and 30 days for postpaid users.

Vi callertunes Rs 69 plan: The Rs 69 plan allows users to change unlimited caller tunes for four weeks for prepaid users and 30 days for postpaid users.

Vi callertunes Rs 99 plan: This plan offers 100 caller tunes for free for three months.

Vi callertunes Rs 249 plan: The Rs 249 Vi Callertune plan allows subscribers to change 250 caller tunes at no extra cost for one year.

Shortly after the rebranding, Vodafone Idea in a statement said that the tariffs are likely to increase for the brand to remain in competition with other telecom companies.

However, as of now the company has not changed the plans. The plans are also listed on the new Vi website. Following are the prepaid plans listed under Rs 300.

The plans start at Rs 19 that offers 200 MB data with local and national unlimited calls available on any network with a validity of 2 days.

Plans that fall under bracket 24-day validity come at Rs 129 and Rs 199. The Rs 129 plan offers 2GB data per day with 300 SMS and unlimited calling to any network.

The Rs 199 plan offers 1GB data per day with 100 SMS and unlimited calling to any network.

Plans that fall in the 28-day validity bracket under Rs 300 are as follows:

Rs 149 plan: This plan gives total 3 GB data with unlimited calls and 300 SMS on any network.

Rs 218 plan: This plan gives total 6 GB data with unlimited calls on any network and 100 local and national SMS per day.

Rs 219 plan: This plan gives 1 GB data per day with unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS per day plus 2 GB extra data.

Rs 248 plan: This plan gives total 8 GB data with unlimited calls on any network plus 100 local and national SMS per day.

Rs 249 plan: This plan gives 1.5 GB per day data with unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS per day plus 5 GB extra data.

Rs 269 plan: This plan gives total 4 GB data with unlimited calls on any network plus 600 local and national SMS at a 56-day validity.