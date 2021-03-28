Vodafone Idea offering cashback up to Rs 60 on Rs 199 and above recharge plans

Highlights As a part of Vodafone Ideas March Flash sale, customers can avail of a cashback of up to Rs. 60.

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) has announced the launch of the March Flash Sale cashback offer for its prepaid customers. Under this new offer, Vi is providing cashback to its customers until March 31, 2021. Notably, the telecom operator is offering cashback with all unlimited data plans starting at Rs. 199. However, the newly launched offer does not apply to the First Recharge plans.

The assured cashback amount offered by Vi varies with the price of the unlimited pack. For example, Vi prepaid recharges below Rs 400 offer just Rs 20 cashback, whereas the plans between Rs 400 and Rs 558 offer Rs 40 cashback. The rest of Vi's prepaid plans up to Rs 2,595 provide Rs 60 cashback.

Steps to avail the cashback via Vi App

You need to install the Vi app and click on the cashback banner. After that, you have to click on the recharge now option.

Now you have to enter your mobile number and the amount. Once you enter your mobile number, you'll be redirected towards the plan. Now, you have to click on the payment option. Then you have to choose the payment mode like credit/debit card, net banking, and UPI.

The official terms and conditions page says the cashback coupon will be credited before April 10, 2021, in the case of successful recharge. The Rs 20 cashback coupon will be valid for 30 days from the date of credit; The Rs 40 and Rs 60 coupons will be valid for 60 and 90 days, respectively.