Vodafone Idea will now give access to Voot Select through Vi Movies and TV at no additional cost

Vodafone Idea, which was freshly rebranded as Vi has partnered with Viacom18- owned streaming service Voot Select to offer premium content on its digital platform--Vi Movies and TV. Vi will give its users access to OTT content from Voot Select through Vi Movies & TV for free. Separately, the subscription to Voot comes for Rs 99 a month and Rs 399 a year. At this point, no other telco is giving a subscription to Voot content with prepaid plans.



According to an Only Tech report, Voot content started appearing on Vi Movies and TV apps last week itself. The announcement makes it official today. According to the report, access to Voot Select on Vi Movies and TV will be restricted to Classic plan users. Vi's prepaid plans are priced at 699, 449, 299, 249, 1197, 599, 2399, 248, 399, 499, 555, 595, 795, 2595, and 819 are the prepaid plans that offer access to Vi Movies and TV classic access. All postpaid plans give full access to Vi Movies and TV.



Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vi, in a statement said, "We are excited to partner with Voot Select and provide unique content propositions to our customers to ensure that they keep coming back to us for more. This collaboration with VOOT Select reflects our commitment to offering the best and latest to our customers. The VOOT Select library is currently exclusively available on Vi and we are excited to bring this wide array of content to our users," said



Vi customers will also be able to access content from Voot Select such as The Gone Game, espionage series Crackdown, BIGG BOSS season14, Roadies Season 18, Splitsvilla, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Shark Tank 11, Asur, Illegal, The Raikar Case, Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, Californication, Dexter, Ray Donovan, Why Women Kill, The Layover, Jamie at Home, Jamie's Food Escapes, The Affair among others.

Earlier this month Airtel partnered with Amazon to give users access to Prime Video Mobile edition starting at Rs 89. Now, the mobile-only Amazon Prime video plan is exclusive to Airtel users and India is the first country where Amazon has launched its mobile-only edition plans. Airtel users can redeem a 30-day free trial of the Amazon Prime video mobile edition given that they have access to the Airtel Thanks app. However, if you are already a member of Amazon Prime or have subscribed to it separately, you will not be able to avail of this offer or will have to create a new account to redeem the offer.



