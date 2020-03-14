Vodafone Idea's new prepaid plans give 6GB, 8GB under Rs 250, get all details here

Highlights Vodafone Idea has come up with new prepaid plans under Rs 250.

The telco is providing 6GB and 8GB at Rs 218 and Rs 248, respectively.

These plans are limited to Delhi and Haryana circles.

Vodafone Idea has rolled out two prepaid plans for its users with these benefits. The telco has introduced Rs 218 and Rs 248 prepaid plans. The plans come with unlimited talktime and 100 SMSes per day. The validity for the plans is 28 days. These plans are exclusively available in Delhi and Haryana circles. By the looks of it, the telco is directed towards a tariff hike.

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid plans at Rs 218 and Rs 248, read on to know benefits

The Rs 218 prepaid plan will give its users 6GB of high-speed internet data. The plan also provides unlimited voice calling without any Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit. Users will also get 100 SMSes per day with the plan. Moreover, as a complimentary service, Vodafone is providing its users free subscription of Vodafone Play and Zee5. These services are priced at Rs 499 and Rs 999, respectively.

However, Telecom Talk reports, the content for these services can be availed directly from the Vodafone Play app itself and not separately.

The Rs 248 prepaid plan will give its users 8GB of high-speed internet data with unlimited voice calling. In this plan, too, users will get 100 SMSes, unlimited voice calling and access to content on Vodafone Play and Zee5. The content from these services, however, can only be accessed through Vodafone Play app and not separately.

Other than these plans, Vodafone has a range of plans under Rs 250.

Vodafone's plan at Rs 249 provides 3GB (limited offer) daily high speed data. It gives 100 SMSes to the user with unlimited voice calling. This plan also gives free content services from Vodafone Play and Zee5 given that the content is accessed from the app.

For under Rs 200 plans, Vodafone offers recharge at Rs 129 and Rs 149 and Rs 199.

The Rs 129 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 24 days. Users get unlimited local and national voice calls, with 2GB 4G data and 300 free SMSes.

The Rs 149 plan comes with a validity of 28 days. The users will get 2GB per day and users will get 300 local and national SMSes per day.

The Rs 199 plan comes at a validity of 24 days, gives 1GB daily data and 100 SMSes per day with unlimited local and national calls.

A few days ago government-owned BSNL came up with its Special Tariff Voucher (STV) at Rs 247 with a validity of 30 days. STV 247 users will get 3GB data per day for 30 days. It will also provide 100 SMSes per day.

However, there are limitations to this plan. Voice calling will be limited to 250 minutes per day as there is a FUP limit applicable on this.