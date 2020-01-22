Vodafone introduces Rs 558, Rs 398 prepaid recharge plans for Mumbai and MP subscribers

Highlights Vodafone announced Rs 558 and Rs 398 prepaid recharge plans recently.

Vodafone has also revised its existing Rs 19 budget plan

The plan, however, is only available in the Madhya Pradesh circle for now.

New Delhi: Are you a Vodafone subscriber from Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh? Well, there are some great plans introduced by the telecom giant and it is currently available on in Mumbai and MP circles. Vodafone announced Rs 558 and Rs 398 prepaid recharge plans recently.

The Rs 598 bundle comes with 3 GB high-speed data per day, unlimited calls and a validity of 56 days. The plan, however, is only available in the Madhya Pradesh circle for now. Whereas the Rs 398 plan also comes with same data benefits, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day but has the validity of only 28 days. It is available in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra currently.

Vodafone has also revised it's existing Rs 19 budget plan. It offers unlimited calls, 200 MB data but it is only valid for two days. Earlier, the plan only offered 150 GB data but now the revision seems to be useful for people in more need of data. Both the plans introduced by Vodafone is perfect for users who spend most of their time on the internet as the plans offer 3GB data which can even allow users to browse videos on the go and along with other things. As far as the validity is concerned, it would be apt for people to shell out a little more money and go for the Rs 558 and Rs 398 plans to satiate their thirst for more data.

Earlier, Vodafone had introduced a long term recharge plan of Rs 997 which has the validity of 180 days and allows 1.5 GB data per data along with unlimited calls and messages. This plan could also be a good alternative for people who are considering the recently announced Rs 558 plan. The long term plan comes with more validity albeit lesser data. However, it also saves one from recharging their phones every month and giving the practice rest for at least six months. The yearly cost would come around Rs 1994, which is definitely cheaper than the existing Rs 2399 annual recharge plan.

The telecom giant is coming up with new packs almost every alternate day after the increase in tariff plans from December 2019. Almost every telecom brand including Vodafone, Airtel and Jio are reeling under financial pressure after they were ordered to pay fines to the Indian government over AGR issues.

Vodafone, particularly, is having a hard time retaining their customers. However, despite the fall in numbers, the telecom giant has no plans to leave the Indian market anytime soon.