Vodafone introduces voice-based contactless recharge facilityfor prepaid users

Telecom giant Vodafone will now let its users recharge their numbers using the voice-based contactless recharge feature. The company announced on Thursday that the new feature can be used at retail stores. As the retail shops in orange and green zones have resumed services, Vodafone has introduced this service so that customers and retailers adhere to social distancing norms

The voice-based recharge feature can be accessed through Vodafone's Smart Connect retailer app that is used by the retailers to recharge Vodafone and idea accounts. Although everything can now be done online, some users still rely on the retail shops to recharge their numbers.

"As a customer-oriented telecom operator, it is our constant endeavor to come up with products and services relevant to the times and keep our customers connected at all times. In line with our Digital-first approach, we are digitizing our processes to offer convenient and efficient services to our nearly 300 million customers. The industry-first, voice-based contactless Recharge enables recharges without touch and is extremely relevant in these times when maintaining social distancing is the need of the hour to stay safe," Ambrish Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Vodafone Idea said in a statement.

So how will it work?

When you got to a retail shop to recharge your number, the retailer hands over the phone to type the mobile number that you want to recharge. However, if you use the voice-based contactless feature, you wouldn't have to type the number, you can simply speak out the ten-digit mobile number on the device. By using this feature, you wouldn't even have to hold the phone in your hand. This could be a great way to curb unnecessary contact with the items that are not owned by you.

Many retail shops in orange and green zones have resumed their services. Vodafone has made the smart connect app in all the retail stores and Vodafone Idea stores. Once you speak your number, the device will register your number and the recharge process will take place the way it used to.

At present, the voice-based system can only accept commands in English and Hindi but in the days to come, it will start taking commands in different languages, the roll-out can happen in a phased manner.

Ever since the lockdown was announced, Vodafone had introduced some extremely useful data plans for its subscribers. It recently announced the second set of double data plan, that doubles up the data of an existing prepaid plan at no extra cost.