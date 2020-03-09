Vodafone is offering double data benefits on these prepaid plans: Check it out

Highlights The offer is valid on plans such as Rs 249, Rs 399, and Rs 599.

The telecom giant Vodafone has introduced some exciting plans for the users of late. Ever since the price hike in December, the telecom giants like Vodafone, Airtel and Jio have gotten very competitive with their prepaid plans. Recently, Vodafone introduced a special plan in which they are offering double data benefits on some plans. The offer is valid on plans such as Rs 249, Rs 399, and Rs 599.

For instance, if a plan is offering 1.5GB data per day, under the double data benefit, the data limit per day would increase to 3 GB. However, there will be no increase in prices. It is the best time for all the Vodafone subscribers to redeem this offer as it is only valid for a limited period of time.

Coming to the plans, the Rs 249 plan that initially offered 1.5GB data per day will now offer 3GB data per day till a limited period of time. The price of the prepaid plan will remain the same. Along with the data benefits, this plan offers unlimited calls to all networks and it is valid for 28 days. The prepaid plan comes with a free subscription to Vodafone Play and Zee5.

The Rs 399 plan that comes with 1.5GB data per day will now offer 3GB data per day under the double data scheme. The pack will also come with unlimited calling to all networks and it is valid for 56 days. The plan comes with a free subscription to streaming apps Vodafone Play and Zee 5. This plan is just an extension of the Rs 249 in terms of validity, rest the data benefits and calling benefits are just the same.

Coming to the Rs 599, the plan is also designed pretty similar to the Rs 399 and Rs 249 plan. The 599 pack offers 1.5GB data per day but now it offers 3GB data per day and it is valid for 84 days. It comes along with a free subscription to Vodafone Play and Zee5. However, the double data plan is only valid for a limited period of time.

The double data scheme by Vodafone will help users save a lot of money as the plans are offering double the data at the same price. So Vodafone users should avail this facility while it lasts.