Vodafone launches new short validity prepaid plans at Rs 109, Rs 149 in Delhi circle

Highlights Vodafone has listed two new prepaid plans at Rs 109 and Rs 149 for Delhi circle.

These plans come for a validity of 20 days and offer 1GB data.

Vodafone has also extended the Rs 46 voucher that offers free on-net night calling to Delhi circle.

Vodafone has launched short-term validity prepaid plans in the Delhi circle. These plans have a validity of 20 days and can come in handy for users looking for quick data and calling benefits. The new prepaid plans by the telco are priced at Rs 109 and Rs 149 and offer unlimited calling. The plans can be availed by both Vodafone and Idea customers. Let's have look at these plans in detail:

Vodafone Rs 109 prepaid plan: This plan by Vodafone Idea comes at Rs 109 and offers 1GB data with unlimited calling. The plan also offers 300 SMS along with Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscription. This plan can be seen as an upgraded version of the circle-specific Rs 99 plan that offers 100 SMS with 18-day validity.

Vodafone Rs 169 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan by Vodafone gives 1GB data per day with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day at a validity of 20 days. This plan also gives access to Vodafone Play and ZEE5 subscription.



Between the Rs 109 plan and the Rs 169 plan, Vodafone offers Rs 129 plan and Rs 149 plan. The Rs 129 prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day with 24 days validity, unlimited calls, and 300 SMS. The Rs 149 prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day with unlimited calls and 300 SMS. This plan currently offers 1GB additional data, so the total becomes 2GB + 1GB = 3GB.



Vodafone Idea Rs 46 voucher: Vodafone recently launched a Rs 46 voucher that was initially limited to Kerala circle but now has been expanded to the Delhi circle. The Rs 46 plan voucher offers 100 local on-net night minutes with local and national calls charged at Rs 2.5 paise per second. The night minutes will be available from 11 PM hours to 6 AM hours only as per Vodafone India's website. The plan voucher is available to both Vodafone and Idea customers. This plan offers the same benefits as the Rs 24 voucher that comes with a validity of 14 days.



In other news, US wireless carrier Verizon and Amazon may invest more than $4 billion for a stake in India's Vodafone Idea, as per a report by the Mint newspaper leading to a surge in the shares of Vodafone Idea Limited up by 10 percent on Thursday.