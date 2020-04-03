Vodafone launches three new prepaid plans with caller tune benefits: Everything you need to know

Highlights The plans Rs 47, Rs 67 and Rs 78 fall under the Value Added Service.

Vodafone has launched many exciting data plans in the past and it continues to entice the customers with new plans every now and then. The telecom giant once again launched three new prepaid plans that come with caller tune benefits. The plans Rs 47, Rs 67 and Rs 78 fall under the Value Added Service'. However, there is a catch, these are not the all-rounder packs and hence they don't provide either data or calling benefits. These plans only provide caller tune benefits with different validity dates.

The Rs 47 data pack offers caller tunes for 28 days and the subscriber can put any song as his caller tune for 28 days and can change it as many times as he wants. However, the user will continue receiving incoming calls even if he doesn't have active plans. If you make a recharge of Rs 10, you can also make outgoing calls at standard rates.

Similarly, the Rs 67 value-added plan offers caller tune benefits for 90 days. Under this plan, a user can set as many songs as he wants as his caller tune for 90 days. The Rs 78 plan offers the same benefits but the validity of the plan is 89 days. None of these plans offer calling or internet data as these plans are solely designed for caller tunes.

The Value-added service packs are currently available in Mumbai circles currently.

However, if these plans are not of much use to you, you can have a look at other all-rounder packs offered by Vodafone. The telecom operator recently Introduced the Rs 95 all-rounder prepaid plan in selected circles with increased validity.

The Rs 95 plan offers three benefits including data, talktime, and voice calling rate cutter. The plan comes with a talktime of Rs 74 and which means that all the local/national calls are charged at 2.5 paise per second. The prepaid plan also offers data benefits of up to 200MB and has a validity of 56 days. There are other all-rounder plans too such as Rs 39, Rs 49 and Rs 79.

The Rs 79 all-rounder plan comes with a talktime of Rs 64, 200MB data per month and voice calls being charged at one paise per second. The plan is valid for 28 days. The Rs 49 plan , on the other hand, offers 100MB of data, Talktime of Rs 38 and has a 28 days validity.