Vodafone now offers double data benefit only on three prepaid plans

Vodafone announced the double data offer at a time when the entire was under lockdown. The lockdown was extended till May 17 and one cannot expect the lockdown to be lifted anytime soon due to rising cases of coronavirus. In situations like this, all you need is a good internet connection to get you going.

Vodafone was first among its circle to introduce a double data benefit plan under which the existing data gets doubled up at no extra cost. The telecom company had initially launched the double data offer on the Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 prepaid plans but a few days ago, it came up with three new sets of plans Rs 299, Rs 449, and Rs 699. However, now Vodafone has discontinued the double data offer on the Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 prepaid plans and they are now available only on three prepaid plans.

The first prepaid plan to get phased out from the list was Rs 249 prepaid plan that offered 3GB data per day along with calling and SMS facility and had a validity of 28 days. Now it has also discontinued double data offer on Rs 399 and Rs 599 in Delhi. The plans offered 3GB per day along with unlimited calling and SMS benefits. The plans were valid for 56 and 84 days respectively.

Unlike the previous plans, the new set of double data plans including Rs 299, Rs 449, and Rs 699 offers 4GB data per day. The plans earlier offered 2GB data per day but now due to the offer by Vodafone, the data benefit has doubled up.

The Rs 299 prepaid plan offers 4GB data per along with unlimited local/national calls to all networks along with 100 SMS/Day. The pack has a validity of 28 days.

The other plan costing Rs 449 offers 4GB data per day along with unlimited calling to all networks along with 100 SMS/Day but has a validity of 56 days.

Another plan in the lineup is the Rs 699 prepaid plan that offers the same benefit as the other two plans but has a validity of 84 days. These plans are extremely useful at a time when data consumption has increased by many folds. So if you are a Vodafone subscriber, recharge your number with any of the double data plans before the company discontinues the plans.