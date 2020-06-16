Vodafone prepaid plans offering 1.5GB data per day: All you need to know

Highlights Vodafone offers much as five prepaid plans that offer 1.5GB data.

Vodafone offers a prepaid plan costing Rs 249 that offers 1.5GB data per day.

The plans offer unlimited calling and 100SMS per day.

Telecom brand Vodafone has made many changes to its prepaid plans of late. The company also introduced a double data offer recently for some of its prepaid plans. While the company didn't come up with too many new plans during the lockdown, it extended the data and validity of some of its existing prepaid plans.

In this article, we would focus on the prepaid plans offering 1.5GB data per day. Vodafone offers much as five prepaid plans that offer 1.5GB data.

 Vodafone offers a prepaid plan costing Rs 249 that offers 1.5GB data per day. The prepaid plan comes with unlimited calling to all networks and 100 SMS per day. It has a validity of 28 days. The plan ships with a complimentary subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play.

 Rs 399 prepaid plan also offers 1.5GB data per day. The prepaid plans ships with unlimited calling to all networks and 100SMS per day. The plan has a validity of 56 days and comes with a complimentary subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play.

 Another prepaid plan is the lineup costs Rs 599. The plan by Vodafone offers 1.5GB data per day. The plan offers unlimited calls to all networks and 100SMS per day. The plan has a validity of 84 days and provides a complimentary subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play.

 There is another plan offered by Vodafone that costs a little less than Rs 599 prepaid plan but offers similar benefits. The prepaid plan costs Rs 555 offers 1.5GB data per day. The plan offers unlimited calls to all networks and 100SMS per day. The plan has a validity of 77 days and provides a complimentary subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play.

Another prepaid plan offered by Vodafone costs Rs 499. The prepaid plan ships with 1.5GB data per day. It offers unlimited calls to all networks and 100SMS per day. The plan has a validity of 70 days and provides a complimentary subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play.

The last plan in the line-up is a yearly plan by Vodafone that costs Rs 2399. The prepaid plan ships with 1.5GB data per day. The prepaid plan offers unlimited calls to all networks and 100SMS per day. The plan has a validity of 365 days and provides a complimentary subscription to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play. Interestingly, Vodafone's rival Airtel also has a similar yearly prepaid plan.