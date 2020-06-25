Vodafone prepaid plans offering extra data benefits at no additional cost: All you need to know

Highlights Vodafone has introduced a new offer that provides extra 5GB, 2GB data to some of its plans

Vodafones double data offer doubles internet data at no extra cost.

The offer is applicable on prepaid plans including Rs 149, 219, 249 and more

Telecom brand Vodafone hasn't come up with any new prepaid plans in the recent past but has introduced offers that provide extra internet data to the customers. The company had earlier announced the double data benefits on some of its plan and now it has introduced another offer that provides extra 5GB, 2GB data to some of its plans. For instance, if you are getting a total of 2GB data, you will now get an additional 5GB data at no extra cost.

Similarly, Vodafone's double data offer doubles internet data at no extra cost. For instance, if your plan provides 2GB data per day, the offer will get you 4GB data every day. So let us have a look at all the plans by Vodafone that offer extra internet data to the users.

One of the most affordable plans by Vodafone, the Rs 149 prepaid plan will now get an extra data benefit of 1GB under the company's new scheme. The prepaid plan ships with a total of 2GB data, unlimited calls to all networks and has a validity of 28 days. The prepaid plan also comes with a free subscription to streaming apps Vodafone Play and Zee5.

Similarly, another popular prepaid plan by Vodafone the Rs 219 prepaid plan now gets an extra 2GB data along with the 1GB data per day. The prepaid ships with unlimited local and STD call to all networks and have a validity of 28 days. The prepaid plan also provides with a free subscription to streaming apps Vodafone Play and Zee5.

 The widely used prepaid plan costing Rs 249 has also received extra data benefits. The prepaid plan now gets additional data of 5GB. The plan comes with 1.5GB data per day along with unlimited local and STD calls to all networks. It has a validity of 28 days and it also comes with a free subscription Vodafone Play and Zee5.

The Rs 399 prepaid plan has also received Vodafone's extra benefits offer. The prepaid plan now gets an additional 5GB data apart from the 1.5GB data per day. It also offers unlimited local and STD calls to all networks and has a validity of 56 days. The prepaid plan also includes a free subscription to Vodafone Play and Zee5.

The last plan in the lineup costs Rs 599 and gets additional data of 5GB. The prepaid plan otherwise ships with 1.5GB data per day and offers unlimited local and STD calls to all networks. The prepaid plan has a validity of 84 days and comes with a free subscription to Vodafone Play and Zee5.