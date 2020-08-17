Vodafone prepaid plans with 28 days validity: All you need to know

Highlights Vodafone offers seven prepaid plans that come with a validity of 28 days.

The plans are Rs 299, Rs 249, Rs 219, Rs 398, Rs 149, Rs 248 and Rs 218.

Vodafone plans come with upto 4GB of data, unlimited calls.

Telecom giant Vodafone has a plethora of options to choose from when it comes to prepaid plans. The telco brand had introduced the double data and extra benefits a couple of months ago and the subscribers are still getting extra data. The extra data benefits were exclusively designed for people who were working from home due to coronavirus.

Apart from offering double data plans, Vodafone had also introduced some new prepaid plans and also discontinued some of the existing plans. However, there the telecom brand has prepaid plans to suit the needs of all kinds of users. In this article, we would focus on the Vodafone prepaid plans that have a validity of 28 days.

Vodafone offers as much as seven prepaid plans with validity 28 days validity. So let's have a look at what these plans offer

 The Rs 299 is the most efficient plan that is being offered by Vodafone. The plan offers 4GB data per day thanks to the double data scheme. Apart from this, it also offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days. This plan will offer 4GB data per day until the double data plan lasts. Once that is over, the Rs 299 prepaid plan will offer 2GB data per day.

The next plan in the list, the Rs 249 plan comes with 1.5GB data per day along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The plan is valid for 28 days. This is another widely used prepaid plan by Vodafone.

 Rs 398 prepaid plan comes with 3 GB data per day. Apart from the data benefits, it comes along with unlimited calling and SMS benefits. The plan also has a validity of 28 days.

 Rs 219 is the most pocket-friendly plan in this segment. It offers 1GB data per day along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The plan has a validity of 28 days.

 Vodafone also has three plans in this segment that don't offer daily data benefits. The plans are Rs 149, Rs 248, and Rs 218. The 149 plan comes along with a total of 2 GB data while the Rs 218 plan comes along with a total of 6GB data and the Rs 248 plan offers a total of 8GB data. All these plans come along with unlimited calling benefits and are valid for 28 days.