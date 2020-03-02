Vodafone to provide daily additional 1.5GB data select prepaid plans: Know all details

Highlights Vodafone will provide its customers with an additional 1.5 GB data on select recharge plans.

Vodafone and Vodafone Idea users with recharge plans of Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 can avail the offers till their validity, that is 28 days, 56 days and 84 days, respectively.

With the additional data, the users will now get 3GB data per day on these plans.

Vodafone has come up with new offer that aims to give additional data to all those users who subscribe to certain prepaid Vodafone plans. The offer of extra 1.5GB data daily is available to subscribers who are using Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 plans. The offer comes even as Vodafone struggles in its bid to pay large AGR dues, which have posed existential crisis for the company in India.

Following are the recharge plans, on which Vodafone is providing 1.5GB additional data,

The prepaid offers start at Rs 249 for a validity of 28 days, Rs 399 for a validity of 56 days and Rs 599 for a validity of 84 days. On these offers the Vodafone and Idea were already getting 1.5 GB data. With an additional data of 1.5 GB, these prepaid offers will provide its users 3GB data per day.

This offer can be availed by Vodafone and Idea users across the country. The offer can be availed via My Vodafone, My Idea and the websites of these telcos.

The additional data will be provided on top of the existing plans.

For a recharge of Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599, the telco used to provide daily data of 1.5GB. However, now the telcos will provide its users with an additional 1.5GB giving its providers a total of 3GB per day for the respective pack's entire validity. Hence in totality, for Rs 249 and a validity of 28 days, the user will get 84GB data. For Rs 399 and validity of 84 days, the user will get 252GB data and for Rs 399 and a validity of 56 days the user will get 168GB data.

Other than the additional data benefits, Vodafone will also provide its users with the above mentioned plans these benefits:

-- The users can avail unlimited voice calling to any network in the country, free hundred SMSes per day Vodafone's and Idea's app subscription for their respective users.

-- Vodafone users get free access to Vodafone Play app whereas Idea prepaid customers enjoy content at no extra cost on Idea movies and TV mobile app.

-- Vodafone Idea users can avail the offers on the self care app and websites of both telcos. Previously also, Vodafone had provided its users additional data but that was limited to My Vodafone App exclusively.