Vodafone vs Airtel vs Reliance Jio: New prepaid plans launched

The telecom giants Vodafone, Airtel, and Reliance Jio have introduced a lot of new prepaid plans in the last few weeks. Some of the prepaid plans include a free subscription to popular streaming apps along with usual data and calling benefits. Vodafone announced two new prepaid plans on Thursday while Airtel and Jio had also launched new prepaid packs a week ago. So let us have a look at the plans

Vodafone

 Vodafone launched new prepaid plans after a long time. The new prepaid plans come with a short validity period but with data and other benefits. The first prepaid plan costs Rs 109. The prepaid plan comes with a total of 1GB data and provides unlimited calling to all networks. The plan also ships with 300 SMS and free subscription Vodafone Play and Zee5. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 18 days.

Vodafone also announced Rs 169 prepaid plan along with the Rs 109 prepaid plan. The prepaid plan comes with a total of 1GB data and provides unlimited calling to all networks. The plan also ships with 300 SMS and free subscription Vodafone Play and Zee5. The Rs 169 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 20 days.

Airtel

Airtel also announced two prepaid plans costing Rs 448 and Rs 599. The Rs 448 prepaid plan comes 3GB data per day along with unlimited voice calling to all networks. It also provides 100 SMS per day and comes with a validity of 28 days. Apart from the usual data benefits, the Rs 499 prepaid plan ship comes with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar app.

Airtel also announced another prepaid plan costing Rs 599. The prepaid plan comes with 2GB daily data along with unlimited calling to all networks. The plan also comes with 100SMS per day and a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar app. The Rs 599 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 56 days.

Reliance Jio

 Reliance Jio added two new prepaid plans Rs 499, Rs 777. The Rs 499 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB data per day for 56 days but doesn't offer calling or SMS benefits. The plan comes with a year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 399. The Rs 499 prepaid plan has a validity of 56 days.

 The other plan by Reliance Jio costs Rs 777. The prepaid plan ships with 1.5GB data per day along with Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 3000 minutes. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day. Apart from the usual benefits, the prepaid plan also offers a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar streaming app. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 84 days.