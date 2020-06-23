Vu Cinema 32-inch and 43-inch smart TVs are now available on Flipkart: All you need to know

Highlights The company has launched a Vu Cinema Smart 32-inch TV in HD and a 43-inch full HD variant.

Vu Televisions has unveiled two new smart TVs in the market. The company has launched a Vu Cinema Smart 32-inch TV in HD and a 43-inch full HD variant. The smart televisions are launched exclusively on Flipkart and are now available on the e-commerce platform. The 32-inch smart TV with HD resolution costs Rs 12,999 whereas the 43-inch smart TV is priced at Rs 21,999.

Talking about the new range of Smart TVs by Vu, Devita Saraf, Chairman and CEO, VU Technologies said, "Vu Televisions launched the first range of Smart TVs in India in May 2016 and introduced Android TVs in March 2018. In June 2020, we continue our leadership in Smart TV innovation with the Vu Cinema TV, bringing features such as voice remote, surround sound, and our proprietary high brightness panels. The Vu luxury experience of quality, features, and customer service is available in 32" and 43" sizes, and after selling over 15 lakh Smart TVs in India, Vu continues to be the pioneer in television for the discerning buyer."

Vu Cinema Smart TV specifications

The Vu Smart TVs feature an IPS high bright panel with Adaptive Luma Control which ensures brightness across all the edges and corners,. It also has a few modes including the Cricket Mode, the Digital MPEG Noise Reduction, and PC & Game Mode. The 32-inch TV features a 1366x768-pixel HD LED screen whereas the 43-inch Cinema smart TV features a 1920x1080-pixel full-HD screen.

In terms of sound, both the TVs have an inbuilt 40W soundbar with 4 speakers which creates immersive sound effects along with Dolby processing audio. The company claims that the "Dolby Audio Processing optimizes overall sound quality by increasing bass, making dialog clear and natural, and widening the sound field. This TV comes with a single-package solution for decoding all universal audio content available worldwide. Supported Dolby Audio formats are Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Pulse."

The Vu Smart TVs run on Android Pie 9.0 which would allow the users to access Play Store, Google Games, Google Movies, and certified apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar, and other streaming apps. It supports Apple phone connectivity has a built-in Chromecast. The smart TV comes with an ActiVoice remote with voice assistance. The remote can be used for searching content by simply giving voice commands.