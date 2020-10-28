Vu launches flagship Masterpiece TV with 85-inch 4K display

Highlights Vu has launched a new flagship smart TV in India.

The Vu Masterpiece features an 85-inch display.

The TV comes flaunting a 4K panel.

Vu has launched a new smart TV in India, one that also happens to be the most premium device launched from the company till date. Called the Masterpiece TV, the new device is claimed to bring "class-leading" features and specifications.

Vu's new TV flaunts an 85-inch QLED panel and a bezel-less screen. The company claims the TV features good build quality and has been designed with "great attention to detail", with the focus on design also seeing it clad in a black and Armani Gold finish with hints of rose gold and champagne. The design of the TV also involves a metal alloy grill at the base, which also houses a powerful and discreet soundbar.

Additionally, this flagship television from VU can optionally be upgraded to Vu's revolutionary all-in-one video conferencing system, Meeting by Vu that includes a 4K wide or sharp camera with autofocus, a built-in Core i5 PC running Windows 10, a wireless beamforming microphone and a wireless keyboard with a built-in trackpad.

"A person who chooses the Vu Masterpiece TV understands sophistication and luxury, and this exquisitely crafted television stands for success and makes an authoritative design statement. Vu Televisions is the pioneer of luxury technology in the world, starting in 2006 in California. Beautiful design encasing pathbreaking technology has always been our forte, and we are proud to present another product that would make a stunning statement in any home or office." says Devita Saraf, Chairman and CEO, The Vu Group.

The Vu Masterpiece TV offers compelling features such as an 85-inch, 4K HDR screen based on quantum dot i.e. QLED technology, a backlight with full array local dimming, and a 10-bit panel that can accurately reproduce over one billion colours. The TV comes with an integrated 50-watt soundbar and sports a high brightness of 1,000 nits. It also features Vu's Pixelium Glass technology that enhances the brightness by optimising light reflections by 40%.

The TV features a custom-designed LED backlight is divided into 256 zones. Each of these zones can be switched on and off individually for much greater control over brightness and contrast. The display is also capable of producing visuals at 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Motion Rate.

It comes with full smart TV functionality via Android 9.0 Pie operating system that gives it access to certified streaming apps such as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc. Other features include support for Dolby MS12 and DTS Virtual X surround sound.

The television has been launched across stores and partner online portals by the company at a price of Rs 3.5 lakhs.