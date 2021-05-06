Wait over? PUBG Mobile India aka Battlegrounds Mobile India may arrive as early as this month

Highlights PUBG Mobile India may be released in India as early as May.

It may be called Battlegrounds Mobile India instead of PUBG Mobile India.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India last year because of the Chinese connection.

The rumours around the relaunch of PUBG Mobile in India took a surprising turn when several instances pointed out that Krafton may be planning to launch the game as Battlegrounds Mobile India. So, it is very likely the Indian version of PUBG Mobile will be called Battlegrounds Mobile India, but there is still a huge confusion over the launch date. The last thing we heard was that the launch may take place on a single-digit date of an unspecified month. Now, there may be some clarity, at least that is what one of India's leading YouTubers may be claiming to offer. Battlegrounds Mobile India launch may take place as early as May.

According to a report by Sportskeeda, citing YouTuber Maxtern, PUBG Mobile India -- which may be released as Battlegrounds Mobile India -- may arrive by the end of May or June. And if that does not happen, Maxtern believes "the hype surrounding the game will die." That is true because it has been around six months since Krafton teased the launch of PUBG Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, after the government banned the regular version last year. Krafton, the owner of PUBG IP, is in a stalemate with the Indian government because the latter has not given permission for the relaunch yet, and this is perhaps the biggest reason behind the delay.

This time people are far more convinced because of the renaming. In addition to several instances found in the teaser video and website for PUBG Mobile India, the social properties, including the Facebook and Instagram pages of PUBG Mobile India are seeing what could be a way to introduce the Battlegrounds Mobile India branding. While the username for PUBG Mobile India was changed to Battlegrounds Mobile India on Facebook, the company decided to remove all posts that referred to the name "PUBG Mobile India" from Instagram. Right now, the official Instagram page for PUBG Mobile India has just one post and that is the teaser from last year featuring Dynamo and other YouTube gamers.

Krafton has not said anything about whether it has received the government's permission to go ahead with the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India. But seeing the pace at which the company is moving forward, the launch seems imminent. It is possible Krafton will make an announcement regarding the relaunch soon. But until that happens, everything is just a part of several speculations that we have been hearing since last year.

The PUBG Mobile India version, which the company announced last year, is heavily censored, largely because Krafton does not want the government or the critics to get upset this time. That is why the new game will have the green hit effect instead of blood spill, the avatars will be fully clothed from the beginning, and there will be restrictions on the gameplay durations for players.