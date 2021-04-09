Want a phone that can charge in under 20 minutes? Oppo, Realme may launch one this year

Highlights The 125W fast charging technologies from Oppo and Realme may come through this year.

A leak has suggested that both Realme and Oppo may launch their 125W charging phones in second half.

Both companies unveiled the 125W fast charging technology last year.

Last year, we witnessed what was a defining moment for smartphone charging. Both Oppo and Realme unveiled the 125W fast charging technology that can charge 33 per cent of a 4000mAh battery in just three minutes. After the showcase event, there has been literally no update on when Oppo and Realme are going to launch this technology. The flagships from both companies this year were a missed opportunity, as well. Now, there is a leak that suggests the 125W fast charging technology will debut in the second half of 2021.

Per a Weibo post by Digital Chat Station, which is a credible source for tech developments in China, Oppo and Realme both are preparing to launch their own smartphones with 125W super-fast charging standards sometime between July and December, i.e., the second half. The technology will support some other fast charging standards, such as 50W, 65W to bring compatibility. And there will be backward compatibility for VOOC, Dart, Warp, SuperVOOC, SuperVOOC 2.0, and SuperDart fast charging standards that you see on Oppo and Realme phones. The cheapest phone in India with 65W fast charging is the Narzo 20 Pro.

Mind you, the 125W fast charging protocol is for wired charging, which is why I am not sure at this point if these two upcoming phones from Oppo and Realme will support wireless charging. Last year, Oppo showed off the 65W AirVOOC wireless fast charging technology, as well. While Oppo's Find X series features wireless charging, Realme is still to launch a phone that can charge wirelessly. And even though wireless charging is a premium feature, it is not a popular one. (OnePlus kept skipping it for many generations of its phones until, finally, the OnePlus 8 Pro came with it.) In any case, the 125W fast charging is fast enough to let go of any other charging method. I mean both Oppo and Realme -- since they share the technology -- are claiming a 4000mAh battery can be fully charged in under 20 minutes. That is huge.

Realme India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth began teasing the 125W UltraDart Charge technology a little while back for the European market but after a few days, the teasers stopped coming. And we have not seen any product with that feature this far. However, there were rumours back in January that the Realme Race flagship -- now called the GT 5G -- would come with the 125W fast charging technology, but that did not happen. The Realme GT 5G runs the old 65W fast charging only. Oppo's Find X3 Pro, too, uses the same technology.

Let us hope we finally see the 125W fast charging on a commercial phone later this year.