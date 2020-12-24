WhatsApp adds Christmas sticker pack, here is how to download it

Highlights WhatsApp has launched a dedicated Christmas sticker pack.

WhatsApp has made it easier for its users to send out wishes using stickers.

iOS users cannot download any third party apps but they can save any sticker received in a chat.

Christmas is just around the corner and to make the festival more happening WhatsApp has launched a dedicated Christmas sticker pack. WhatsApp had rolled out an enhanced sticker feature earlier in December and new animated sticker packs. On the occasion of Christmas, WhatsApp has made it easier for its users to send out wishes using stickers.

"While our favorite Christmas rituals will likely stay the same (quality family time, indulging in our favourite plum cakes, having mulled wine and decorating the house) this year's festivities come with a bit of a twist. As all of us, resort to minimal or no travel this festive season, people may find themselves away from their loved ones. Good thing that with WhatsApp, physical distances never translate into emotional distances. Stickers on WhatsApp do a great job at expressing our emotions. We're here to make sure that this period of physical distancing doesn't put a bump in your Christmas festivities!," WhatsApp said in a statement.

The Christmas sticker pack has been launched. Here is how you can download them and send it to your friends and families.

 So in order to download animated stickers, first update your WhatsApp

 Open a chat > click on the sticker icon

 Tap on the plus icon simply select the packs you'd like to download.

 Sticker packs with a video icon are basically animated stickers

You can also create a personalized stickers pack. WhatsApp provides "provides sample apps and code for both Android and iOS, so you can simply drop in your sticker art and build an app with minimal development or coding experience.

WhatsApp users can also download Third-party Christmas Sticker Packs. Here is how

 To send a Christmas sticker pack, Open a chat, tap on the emoji icon, and then stickers



 Once you reach the sticker window, look for Christmas WhatsApp stickers and install the sticker pack of your choice

 Once you have successfully downloaded the sticker pack, a green checkmark will appear

 Following the same process, you can download more stickers and send it to your friends.

However, it is important to note that iOS users cannot download any third party apps but they can save any sticker received in a chat to their favorites.