WhatsApp animated stickers could soon get loop play: All you need to know

WhatsApp made the animated stickers official across the globe last week but now as per latest scoop, the stickers might get new features. The messaging app is likely to play animated stickers infinitely as opposed to the one-time-play feature that it has. When the animated stickers were launched, users were unhappy with its policy to play just once in a chat but now WhatsApp seems to be working towards making the user experience better.

As per WAbetainfo, WhatsApp will now play the visible animated stickers on the loop. A video showing WhatsApp infinitely playing an animated sticker was shared by the WhatsApp features tracker.

"WhatsApp was already planning to use an infinite animation for animated stickers in the chat! This video shows how WhatsApp infinitely plays an animated sticker. Maybe we will see this feature in future as a new option, it's not clear if there is this intention today," WAbetainfo tweeted.

Not much information about whether WhatsApp is testing or already implemented the new feature was shared. However, this is a testimony to the fact that WhatsApp is indeed working on making the animated stickers function the way the users would want it to. Wabetainfo speculates WhatsApp might simply loop visible animated stickers, so the chat won't have heavy performance or it could also be working on introducing a toggle to users so they can have the option of either playing it on loop or play it the only option.

While animated stickers can make your chat feel more alive and fun, some users have expressed storage concerns with the new feature coming into play. However, the only solution to this could be removing all stickers from a chat using "Storage Usage" in WhatsApp Settings

WhatsApp had rolled out its animated stickers pack for users across the globe a few days ago. It had rolled out a couple of animated stickers that are also called Rico's Sweet Life, Playful Piyomaru, Bright Days, Moody Foodies, and Chummy Chum Chums.

To use the animated stickers in chats, users are required to update their app to the latest version. The feature is currently available on Android v2.20194.16 and iOS v2.20.70 versions of WhatsApp.The animated stickers can also be seen on the web version of WhatsApp. However, you can neither access the Sticker store nor download any sticker packs on the web.