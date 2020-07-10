WhatsApp beta for iOS gets contact shortcuts, voice over improvements and other features

Highlights WhatsApp has submitted the new version 2.20.70.22. to the Test Flight Beta Program for iOS.

WhatsApp has submitted the new version 2.20.70.22. to the Test Flight Beta Program for iOS. With the latest update, the messaging app has also brought along a host of new features in the WhatsApp beta for iOS. A report by WhatsApp feature tracker website, Wabetainfo states that the new update has got contacts shortcuts feature and some major bugs that were present in the previous update have also been fixed in the latest one.

As per the Wabetainfo report, WhatsApp beta for iOS has brought along the contacts shortcut feature which enables users to see shortcuts in the share sheets. The feature might work on iOS 13.6 beta. In the screenshot shared by Wabetainfo, you can spot the contact shortcut icon in the share sheet. The report claims that if your contact changes his profile picture, you will see the most updated profile picture in the share sheet.

Wabetainfo has also stated that the new WhatsApp beta for iOS will get improved voiceover support. Apart from this, WhatsApp has also introduced a different color for the chat bubble on WhatsApp dark mode. "We have announced 1 month ago that WhatsApp was working on a new bubble color for the dark mode.In this beta, WhatsApp has decided to replace the old green bubble color with the alternative one," the report noted.

In the screenshot shared by Wabetainfo, you can easily spot a slightly transparent chat bubble which is definitely lighter in shade. There is no change in the font color, it continues to remain the same. Don't know how much of a difference will it make to the users but these were some of the changes that WhatsApp might roll out soon for the iOS users. Notably, all the features are under development and the company hasn't revealed anything about the official roll out yet.

On a related note, WhatsApp has released a host of new features for its users. It launched the much-awaited animated stickers pack recently and it also unveiled the QR code feature for WhatsApp Business, the feature lets businesses interact with their customers by simply scanning a QR code. WhatsApp has also introduced the QR code feature for general users, which would let them add people to their contacts simply by scanning a QR code. A few days ago, it had also released the dark mode for Web.