WhatsApp Business API gets new features to make it easier for people to chat with businesses

Whatsapp on Wednesday announced a host of new features for WhatsApp Business API during the Facebook F8 Refresh. The Facebook-owned messaging app said that the new updates would make it simpler for businesses to get started on WhatsApp in just five minutes and also rolled out a slew of messaging features that would make the communication simpler and faster between the businesses and the people. Notably, the onboarding process earlier took weeks to complete, but now it will happen rather quickly.

The new updates are aimed at helping small businesses flourish on the social media platform. The WhatsApp Business API has been tweaked to make the onboarding process quicker and seamless."We've cut down the time it takes for businesses to get up and running from weeks to just five minutes. Whether a business wants to work with a business solution provider or get support directly from Facebook in the future, these improvements will make it easier for more medium and larger businesses to have customer conversations on WhatsApp," the company said in a statement.

WhatsApp also said that it is revamping the communication process between the customer and the businesses on the messaging platform. The businesses can now let people know that the particular item is back in stock. Customers can also receive additional information about a particular item if need be. This is a massive upgrade over the previous rule which only allowed businesses to send timely notifications which made it difficult for them to follow up with customers outside a 24-hour window.

In addition to that, WhatsApp has added new messaging features that would help people get business done faster. Ten new options have been added to the messaging menu so people no longer need to type out a response. A reply button has also been added which will help people in making a quick selection from up to three options with just a quick tap.

"As always, people remain in control of their chats. People still need to reach out to start a conversation or request a business contact them via WhatsApp. With these updates, we're also providing new ways for people to give greater feedback about the experience they are having if they have a reason to block a business. We want WhatsApp to be the most convenient and personal way for people and businesses to connect, and we're excited about these new experiences we're creating to improve business messaging," the company said.