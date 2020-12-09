WhatsApp Carts, in-app purchases and other features announced this week

Highlights WhatsApp announced Carts to let users shop using WhatsApp businesses.

WhatsApp also rolled out its in-app notification system for iPhone users and will inform users about updates within the app.

WhatsApp rolled out custom chat wallpapers, a sticker search feature, more doodle wallpapers.

Whatsapp has been on a launching spree. The messaging app announced quite a lot of features last month and this week WhatsApp made the Carts official. This feature is aimed at making shopping seamless for users as now the users will be able to buy their products through WhatsApp businesses.

Announcing the feature, WhatsApp said in a statement, "We will be introducing carts on WhatsApp around the world  just in time for the holiday shopping season. With carts, people can browse a catalog, select multiple products, and send the order as one message to the business. This will make it simpler for businesses to keep track of order inquiries, manage requests from customers, and close sales. Carts are perfect when shopping from a business where you'd buy multiple items  like a restaurant or clothing store."

WhatsApp said that one of the first users to get the feature was a toy store in Rajkot. They said that the new feature allowed customers to order products with ease and helped the businesses process orders smoothly.

The carts feature would let users find the item you want and tap "add to cart". Once your cart is complete, send it as a message to the business. The store will then process the orders. The Carts will go live on WhatsApp today across the globe.

WhatsApp in-app notifications for iPhone users

WhatsApp also rolled out its in-app notification system for iPhone users and will inform users about updates within the app but will not involve ads. As the name suggests, the feature will be used for announcing features, changes, news, information but ads will not be announced through it.

For now, the in-app notification feature is available for iOS users, however, WhatsApp could roll out the feature to Android users too. Users can make changes in the settings menu about how the in-app notifications will appear inside the app.WhatsApp will also let users turn on or turn off this setting through the Settings option.

Customizable Wallpapers for WhatsApp users

WhatsApp rolled out custom chat wallpapers, a sticker search feature, more doodle wallpapers, and a feature to set separate wallpapers for normal and dark mode. This means that users can now change different wallpapers for different users. They can also set different wallpapers for different modes like dark mode and normal mode.

Announcing the feature, WhatsApp had said, "We are starting to release some new updates to WhatsApp, including improvements to Wallpapers, the launch of a search feature for Stickers, and a new animated sticker pack. Wallpapers on WhatsApp are seeing four major updates - custom chat wallpapers, additional doodle wallpapers, an updated stock wallpaper gallery, and the ability to set separate wallpapers for light and dark mode settings."