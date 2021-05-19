WhatsApp chatbot by Robin Hood Army launched to help senior citizens with Covid-19 vaccination in India

Highlights New WhatsApp API that uses a chatbot has been launched by Robin Hood Army.

The chatbot is aimed to help senior citizens get vaccinated against Covid-19.

RHA volunteers to the cause are currently stationed in 186 cities across 21 states in India.

WhatsApp has been put to a range of use during India's ongoing struggle with Covid-19. In yet another such attempt, the Facebook-owned chat app will now be utilised to help senior citizens in India with the vaccination process against Covid-19.

The Robin Hood Army (RHA), a zero funds volunteer organisation, has announced a WhatsApp API number that allows senior citizens to seek support and get connected to a volunteer who can help them with the vaccination process.

RHA volunteers aim to help such senior citizens by getting them registered on CoWin for their vaccination. Furthermore, they will help these citizens visit the vaccination centre for their appointment.

The initiative works through a simple WhatsApp chatbot with prefixed options to choose from. Senior citizens, or those aware of a senior citizen in need of help to get vaccinated in their area, can connect to the service through simple message exchanges on WhatsApp.

Users can send 'Hi' to +91 8971966164 on WhatsApp to avail the services of the new initiative by RHA. The number belongs to the official business account of Robin Hood Army. Once users drop a message on the number, an automated response by the chatbot will offer them three options to choose from.

To get help for a senior citizen, users can simply select the third option. Subsequent queries by the chatbot can be answered through the corresponding numerics.

Developed by Yellow Messenger, the WhatsApp chatbot will help connect senior citizens to RHA volunteers present in 186 cities across 21 states in India. At the time, help to senior citizens through the service, however, is only limited to those living alone.

Other than serving the senior citizens, the WhatsApp chatbot will also guide volunteers who want to join RHA or share surplus food with the non-profit organisation.

This is not the first of its kind service during troubled times, and several organisations have made use of WhatsApp to help citizens. Gurugram recently announced a WhatsApp Covid-19 helpline to help its citizens get all the necessary information related to Covid-19 resources and vaccination. You can read all about it here.

You can also read about MyGov WhatsApp chatbot for Covid-19 related information for all of India.