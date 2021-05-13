WhatsApp claims it does not collect as much user data as Aarogya Setu, Zomato, Ola, BigBasket

Highlights WhatsApp had filed a petition in the Delhi High court against its privacy policies.

WhatsApp had named companies including Zomato, BigBasket, Ola, Koo, Truecaller, Aarogya Setu and accused all of them of collecting more users data.

WhatsApp updated on its FAQ page that it would not delete users account if they do not accept the new privacy policy.

In midst of growing criticism over new privacy policies, WhatsApp had filed a petition in the Delhi High court against it. In its petition, WhatsApp had alleged that most applications and websites have similar policies and collect even more data than WhatsApp does. The Facebook-owned messaging app had named companies including Zomato, BigBasket, Ola, Koo, Truecaller, Aarogya Setu and accused all of them of collecting more users' data.

As per an Inc42 report, WhatsApp had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court on May 5. The instant messaging app had claimed that some popular apps collect the same or more users' data than it does. WhatsApp had even named major tech companies including Microsoft, Google, Zoom in its petition. Interestingly, the digital arm of Republic TV has also been accused of collecting more users' data.

"A review of the privacy policies of many internet-based applications and websites confirms that such policies include provisions describing the information they may collect that are similar to and in many instances much broader than those in the 2021 Update," WhatsApp said in its affidavit that was accessed by Inc42.

WhatsApp mentioned in its affidavit that if it is not allowed to roll out its new privacy policy, it would hamper the operations tech companies in the country. Primarily, the companies that facilitate grocery delivery and more. This comes in response to a petition filed against WhatsApp by Delhi High Court in January, wherein the court had stated that the choice of accepting the new privacy policy is voluntary, one can choose to not use the app if one does not agree with its terms and conditions.

WhatsApp's deadline to accept the new privacy policy is just a day away, but the company had made some big announcements lately. WhatsApp updated on its FAQ page that it would not delete users' account if they do not accept the new privacy policy. However, if users fail to accept the policy after persistent reminders, they "will encounter limited functionality". After a few more weeks, WhatsApp will snatch some of the most important features.

Whatsapp users will not be able to access is the WhatsApp chat list if they fail to accept the policy after weeks of reminders. That said, WhatsApp will still allow users to answer the incoming phone and video calls. And if you have enabled the notifications, you can tap on them to read or respond to a message or call back a missed phone or video call. Users will not be able to receive incoming calls or notifications and WhatsApp will stop sending messages and calls to your phone.