WhatsApp could soon let group participants enable disappearing messages in chats

Highlights WhatsApp is testing adding disappearing message support for group participants.

Until now, group participants had no control over disappearing messages.

The feature is available for one on one chats and to group admins.

WhatsApp could soon roll out disappearing messages for group participants. Previously the feature was limited to group admins, and for one on one chats. Until now, group participants had no control over disappearing messages. WhatsApp is currently testing the feature for group members to enable or disable disappearing messages in the latest beta on Android version 2.21.8.7. With the feature enabled, group participants will be able to activate disappearing messages. Once a group participant enables the feature, his or her messages will disappear within 7 days.

The feature may not be available to all users as WhatsApp is slowly rolling out the feature, WaBetaInfo reported. Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also testing the possibility for messages to be automatically deleted after 24 hours.

WhatsApp first rolled out disappearing in November last year. As of now, disappearing messages are visible to the users for the first seven days since the time they are sent. However, WhatsApp warns users opting this feature, and advises users to share it with only trusted contacts as these messages can be accessed beyond seven days by taking a screenshot, and other methods by recording it from other phones. Further, if a disappearing message is forwarded to a chat with disappearing messages off, the message will not disappear in the forwarded chat.

Individuals can turn on disappearing messages by going to the info of the contact with who users want to enable the setting then tap on Disappearing messages > Select On.

You can turn disappearing messages on in the group chat if you are the admin.

-- Open the WhatsApp group chat.

-- Tap the group name.

-- Tap Disappearing messages.

-- If prompted, tap on continue.

-- Select On.

Group messages can be disabled anytime by a group admin by selecting off instead of on. It should also be noted that if a user creates a backup before a message disappears, the disappearing message will be included in the backup. However, when a user restores his messages, the deleted messages are not restored.

WhatsApp is also testing a chat history migration feature that would let users transfer their chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa. The potential feature would eliminate the need to use third-party apps like WhatsApp Plus and more that violate the terms of service.