WhatsApp could soon release Vacation mode feature for iOS and Android users

WhatsApp was long-speculated to be working on the vacation mode feature. As per the latest updates, WhatsApp has started working on it actively and would make the feature available for iOS and Android users. The feature once implemented would hide notifications from archived chats. The feature is currently under development.

As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp has started working on the feature again along with several improvements. The developments were spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.199.8. The report notes that earlier the messaging company had named it "Ignore Archived Chats" but then they had stopped working on the feature. However, now they started working on it again.

The report explains that the vacation mode feature will not unarchive your archived chats whenever there is a message from one of those chats. However, this would happen only if you turn on the vacation mode feature. You can also turn it off. The WhatsApp features tracker also reported that changes have been spotted in the UI.

"In the past updates WhatsApp wanted to prevent muted archived chats to be automatically unarchived when new messages arrived, but now it's not needed that the archived chat is muted. With the Vacation mode, we can see some changes in UI. In fact "Archived Chats" will be moved at the top of your chat list," wabetainfo report reads.

So once this feature gets implemented, your archived chats would remain archived no matter what. Even if you get a new message from the archived chats, WhatsApp will not show in your chat window. However, if you do not want this new setting, you can choose not to activate the feature.

Although it is not clear when WhatsApp plans to officially release the new feature, the messaging app has been implementing the presentation banner. This hints that the launch could be imminent.

WhatsApp recently rolled out the new redesigned storage management tool. The feature was rolled out to make it more useful for people to easily identify, review, and bulk delete content that may be filling their phone. "We now offer easy cleanup suggestions by bucketing both large files and media that has been forwarded many times, sorting files by size in descending order, and providing a way to preview files before deleting them. You can also see a preview of media before selecting one or multiple items to delete. The new storage management tools are rolling out to users worldwide this week. When available, users can navigate to the new tool by going to Settings > Storage and data > Manage storage," WhatsApp said in a statement.