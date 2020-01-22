Whatsapp Dark Mode goes live for beta users on Android: Here's how it looks

Highlights In order to access the Dark theme feature, a user is required to update their WhatsApp version to the 2.20.13 Android beta update

The Dark theme on WhatsApp has its own set of advantages

There has not been an official roll-out by Whatsapp

New Delhi: The highly anticipated dark mode has finally gone live on messaging app WhatsApp. The feature has been made available exclusively to all the Android beta users. Although there has not been an official roll-out by Whatsapp, the Andriod users can access it from any devices by signing up for the beta program.

In order to access the Dark theme feature, a user is required to update their WhatsApp version to the 2.20.13 Android beta update. While it can also be accessed through the previous updates, WhatsApp always enables features in recent updates as that doesn't contain bugs and offers improvements instead. However, if you are unable to access the feature despite updating to the recent version of WhatsApp, you are required to back up your chat history and install WhatsApp again. If the feature is inaccessible despite the reinstallations, then all you can do is sit and wait for the official rollout.

Here's how you can enable the dark mode in your device

Step 1: Open the latest version of Whatsapp on your phone

Step 2: Go to Settings by tapping on three-dot menu on WhatsApp

Step 3: Upon tapping on the Settings, choose Chats and there you will get an option to choose the theme from Dark', Light' and System Default'.

Step 4: Select Dark' to enter the dark mode

Step 5: You can get back to the normal mode by following the same process and choosing Light' in place of Dark'.

So when you chose the dark mode, the colours get darker. However, WhatsApp's dark mode is slightly different from Instagram's dark mode, it doesn't get as dark as Insta does. The Status feed, the Chat feed and the usual layout get darker when you choose the dark theme. The mode, however, remains the same when you use Whatsapp on the web.

The Dark theme on WhatsApp has its own set of advantages, it is recommended for extensive mobile users as it reduces the light emission from the devices and manages the colour contrast ratios needed for readability at the same time.

This particular mode also helps in saving the phone's battery as the displays do not emit as many lights as it does while using a normal bright mode. It adjusts itself to the light conditions around.