WhatsApp dark mode now available for everyone: How to enable

Highlights WhatsApp has rolled dark mode for all users across the globe.

The dark mode will be atomatically applied on Android 10 and iOS 13.

You need to update WhatsApp on your phone first.

WhatsApp has finally rolled out dark mode on its Android and iOS apps globally after a long delay. The first instances of dark mode were spotted several months back, only getting granular updates over time. But WhatsApp took quite a long time to implement dark mode, leading to huge anticipation among users. The dark mode on WhatsApp will be automatically applied if you have enabled dark theme on your Android 10 or iOS 13 device. It can also be manually enabled by diving into the settings.

In a post on its blog, WhatsApp wrote Dark mode for WhatsApp offers a fresh look on a familiar experience. It's designed to reduce eye strain in low light environments. And we hope it helps prevent those awkward moments where your phone lights up the room. WhatsApp's dark mode is available as a part of the latest update on both Android and iOS via Google Play Store and App Store, respectively.

The dark mode comes in different shades for Android and iOS it is purely dark on iOS 13 while Android 10 has a dark grey shade. Facebook's WhatsApp has noted that it spent quite some time in researching and experimenting by directing its focus on two major areas for dark mode readability and information hierarchy. The first essentially ensures the contents are readable by matching the theme of the app with system defaults on both Android and iOS. Second area is mostly about different elements in the app that have their distinguished colours to make information stand out.

If you have Android 10 or iOS 13 on your smartphone, dark mode will be automatically applied as per system settings. This means if you have set dark theme on your device, WhatsApp will respect that and apply dark mode automatically.

How to enable dark mode on Android 9 or below