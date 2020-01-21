WhatsApp dark theme: What's going on with it, when it is coming

Highlights Whatsapp has not made an official announcement as to when the feature will be made available to both the IOS and Andriod OS.

Messaging app Whatsapp is soon going to uncover it's dark mode feature which was earlier available on the Messenger, Google app et al. As per reports by WABetainfo, the company is on the last leg of unveiling its dark mode. The feature, however, was made available to the Andriod Beta users and ios dark theme is also gearing up for its release.

Whatsapp has not officially launched the dark mode and it is still working on it. They have also not made an official announcement as to when the feature will be made available to both the IOS and Andriod OS. The reason why they are delaying the release is that the company wants to provide a bug-free experience to its users.

Here's what you should know about the Dark Mode feature

The dark mode is an alternative to the already available light mode. It displays light-coloured text on a dark background. The dominant colours that is mainly seen in dark mode are fluorescent colours. This particular mode is recommended for extensive mobile users as it reduces light emission from the devices, at the same time managing the colour contrast ratios needed for readability.

The dark mode feature also helps in saving the battery of your phone as the displays do not emit as many lights as it does while using a normal bright mode. The feature adjusts as per the light conditions.

Although Whatsapp has not officially unveiled the feature, it can be accessed on some Andriod devices. The Dark mode feature works on the beta version of the app on Andriod 10. However, some reports suggest that the feature involves bug and hence most of the users will not be able to use it.

Whatsapp will come up with a different layout on the dark mode. The text will be highlighted in yellow whereas while chatting with a business account the text colour will change to fluorescent green. The messaging app will also have different wallpapers for the dark and normal mode. While using the dark mode, the background colour will be darkened.

However, if you want to be the first one to try out the dark mode as soon as it is launched officially, you are required to enrol for the beta program. If you are using an Android device, you can download the beta app through Google play store. There is however no provision to get the beta program in IOS as it is currently full. However, there are chances of the program re-opening anytime now. In that case, one is required to install the TestFlight app on their IOS device and later sign up for the beta program.