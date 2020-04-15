WhatsApp forwarded message check through internet search is real, accidentally confirmed by WhatsApp

Highlights WhatsApp is all set to implement a feature that will put an end to the fake news menace.

WhatsApp is all set to implement a feature that will put an end to the fake news menace. It was earlier reported that the Facebook-owned messaging app is working on a feature that would let users verify whether the messages they have received as forwards are authentic or not. Well, WhatsApp itself has accidentally confirmed it now

As per WABetainfo, a "How to do an internet search on forwarded WhatsApp messages" link appeared on WhatsApp's FAQ page. The link is not available on the main FAQ page of WhatsApp now but it can be accessed through Google's cache of the main link. The steps to verify a forwarded message on WhatsApp were listed on the FAQ page

So how will the feature work?

When you receive a text on WhatsApp, that has been forwarded to you and other users many times, you will find a search icon right next to the texts with a double arrow icon.

When you choose to search the forwarded content on the web, the message will be directly uploaded to Google. It will then take you to pages that would confirm whether the message you have received on the messaging app is a verified news or not.

As per a WAbetainfo, the feature is still under testing and WhatsApp might roll out the feature pretty soon. It will be first made available to Android user and it will be subsequently rolled out for IOS users as well.

Apart from this, WhatsApp also has plans to roll out a couple of new features such as the Advanced Search feature, the Protect Backup feature and the auto-download feature.

The Advanced search feature would enable users to search for any kind of media in their WhatsApp. For example, a user can search for any kind of images, videos, documents, links and even GIFs on WhatsApp using the Advanced Search feature. Whereas the Protect Backup feature would help the users in protecting their chat backups with a password. However, if the password is lost, the user will not be able to recover chat history from the backup as the password will not be saved in WhatsApp or Facebook servers

WhatsApp has also modified the auto-download feature a bit. As per the latest updates, no frequently forwarded images, videos, documents and voice messages will be automatically downloaded on the app. The feature is still under development.