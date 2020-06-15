WhatsApp getting multi-device support and other features: What we know so far

Highlights WhatsApp is reportedly working on multi-device support

WhatsApp will soon let users sign in from one account to different devices.

WhatsApp is developing a host of new features including the multi-device support. There have been reports of WhatsApp working on a feature that would let users log in to one account from four different devices. But now as latest developments, WhatsApp seems closer to releasing the feature, some have claimed that the feature would be released for the beta users soon. Apart from this, there have been other important features that the messaging app is working on.

As per a report by WABetainfo, WhatsApp will soon let users sign in from one account to different devices. The screenshot shared by WAbetainfo shows that at a time you can log in to four different devices without having to create a separate account for all of that. However, you might need a wifi connection to log into different devices. In the screenshot, a "Connected to Wifi" pop-up can be seen. The feature is still under development.

Ever since the messaging app was launched, users could only log in from one device using an account. But now with multiple device support, users can simultaneously log in to a phone and iPad.

Apart from the multi-device support, WhatsApp is also working on other features including Search Messages by date feature, Search image on the web, and support for ShareChat. The messaging app is also getting a redesigned storage usage section.

So, the search message by date feature would allow us to search their old messages by entering the date and month of the message sent or received. The screenshots shared by the WABetinfo reveals that a Calendar icon will be available right above the keyboard. You can enter the relevant date, month, and year to find the message on WhatsApp. You wouldn't have to scroll through the entire chats to look for a message. The feature is currently being developed by WhatsApp.

The other feature that WhatsApp is reportedly developing is the new Storage section that will allow users to view large files and forwarded files under the storage option. This would help users in cleaning up their WhatsApp storage, you can choose whether you want to delete the large files or the files that you received as forwarded messages. The feature is currently being tested and it might arrive sooner for the Android users.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is also working on integrating ShareChat into the messaging app and also developing a feature that would allow users to delete all the messages except the starred messages.